Neelima Azeem: Don’t turn into a sociopath by constantly blaming others for your journey

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:14 IST

In an art form like cinema, creating a good piece of work requires mutual respect and teamwork, feels Neelima Azeem. Referring to talks around nepotism and the negativity “being spewed on social media, at various discussions and debates”, the veteran actor and Kathak exponent it’s only making things more toxic.

“It’s unhealthy to be obsessively interested in what other people are doing. If you have problems with people you’ve a professional relationship with, sort it out mutually. It’s a part of work ethos. In constantly blaming others make sure you don’t turn into a sociopath,” she says, stressing that policing on social media is a must.

“These nameless, faceless trolls disrespecting artistes who’ve reached excellence is deplorable and disgusting. Who gives them the liberty to hurl abuses and threats? ” she questions.

Objecting to the use of the term outsider, the 60-year-old explains, “Anyone who joins the industry and achieves a position or is working towards it, becomes a part of the film fraternity. Not disputing that there may be camps and lobbies in Bollywood but isn’t it everywhere?”

In pulling people down with their agenda-driven conversation, the actor admit that this certain section of the society is actually harming the larger cause of cinema.

“Creative individuals who’re occupied with their work are getting impacted, harassed. Judge people by their work. When you’re talking about boycotting certain actors and films, you’re actually hurting the work of so many other people who’ve put this film together working diligently at their craft for excellence,” she points.

About how the journey has been for sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who are often subjected targeted for being products of nepotism, Azeem adds, “You need to be talented, grow constantly. Nobody survives because s/he is someone’s child. No one would spoil a film by giving opportunities to someone undeserving.”

Regarding talks around nepotism that reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Azeem opines, “Sushant was a talented and educated boy. We all looked up to him… He deserves justice. With CBI investigating the case now let law take its course.”

Defending her industry, she adds that parents are responsible to take care of their children. “If someone is promoting his own kid does that make him selfish or criminal? No one gets a part without auditioning… Ultimately, the audience decides films they want to watch.”

She further feels that a celebrity has bigger responsibilities. “When you know your words can influence many, you’ve to be careful… I also arrived with Phir Wahi Talash as Shehnaz, Sadak, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Titli, putting me into a coveted postion. I also made mistakes but I don’t believe in the blame game and would also urge everyone to be kinder and supportive,” concludes Azeem.

