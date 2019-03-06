Neetu Kapoor confirms Rishi Kapoor to return to India soon. Check her Instagram post here

Neetu Kapoor has shared a new picture with husband Rishi Kapoor and family, and has said that they will soon be returning home to India, after an extended stay in New York. Rishi has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness for several months.

Sharing the Instagram post, Neetu wrote, “One of the Quintet leaves!! Will miss you @rimosky. Will soon be on the same flight back.” Neetu had tagged Rima Jain, Rishi’s sister in the caption.

In January, Rishi had told Bollywood Hungama, “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return.” He had left for the US in September, and updates have generally been restricted to social media posts by Neetu and himself.

In those months, Rishi has been visited by several Bollywood colleagues such as Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and his son Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Rishi went to add how his journey so far has been “long and tedious” and that it has required him to be patient. “The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his treatment in US, says medical procedure has been ‘long, tedious’

There has been much speculation about the nature of Rishi’s illness. Neetu’s New Year’s post further fuelled the rumour mills, after a sentence about ‘cancer’ was taken as a possible reference to Rishi’s illness. His brother, Randhir, quashed all rumours in an interview to Hindustan Times. “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and have even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now,” he said.

Rishi appeared in films such as Mulk, 102 Not Out, Manto and Rajma Chawal last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:04 IST