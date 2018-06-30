Not Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor wants Ranbir Kapoor to marry Ayan Mukerji. See pic

They are good friends in real life. They have made a successful film, Wake up Sid, together. They are currently working on a film together called Bramhastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. We are talking of best buddies Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukherji. Only Ranbir’s dad, actor Rishi Kapoor, thinks since they hang out together so often, they might as well get married!

On Saturday, Rishi posted a rather tongue-in-cheek message on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Ranbir and Ayan, he wrote: “Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time!”

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s performance in Sanju has been praised by all. Not only has he aced Sanjay’s mannerisms rather well, Ranbir has nailed the emotional turmoil and mental trauma that Sanjay had to go through in his rather chequered life with aplomb. The film has, however, received mixed reviews.

Writing about the film, HT’s review says that “thanks to Ranbir’s nuanced performance, you stay with the movie”. It goes on to say that “while Hirani’s Sanju is about the paradoxical life of a star, Ranbir’s is much more deep and complex”.

At the box office, however, the story has been quite different. The day 1 collections have been spectacular, with it grossing Rs 34 crore and becoming the biggest opener of 2018 thus far. Tweeting about it, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, predicted that based on trends, the film is likely cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Sanju has raced to the top ahead of Race 3 (Rs 29 crore), Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (Rs 25 crore), Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore) and Veere Di Wedding (Rs 10 crore).

Follow @htshowbiz for more