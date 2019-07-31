Not just one Judgementall Hai Kya poster, these featuring Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut plagiarised too: artist

bollywood

The plot thickens. After alleging that the team behind the posters for the recent Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, Judgementall Hai Kya has plagiarised her original designs, a Hungarian graphic artist has said that others like her have been similarly conned.

The artist, Flora Borsi, took to Twitter to share some evidence she’d found after a little digging. The attached collage shows two early promotional posters for the film, which also seem to have been lifted from pre-existing designs. She wrote in her tweet, “I just found out I’m not alone in this as an artist.”

made a little research. #JudgementallHaiKya pic.twitter.com/59mCVo0Rsl — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 30, 2019

The images show two posters - one of Rajkummar covering both his eyes with middle fingers and the other that shows his face wrapped in tape - and alleges that the designs have been lifted from an unknown artist on Pinterest and a designer called Wes Naman. The originals have been attached for comparison. The posters show the film’s original title - Mental Hai Kya - indicating that the plagiarism took place months ago.

The artist had brought the issue to the attention of the internet in a tweet on July 29. Sharing film’s poster, which showed Kangana’s face with a cat superimposed on it, and her own artwork, she’d written, “This movie poster plagiarised my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please?” The film’s rep didn’t reply to Hindustan Times’ queries in this regard.

She found a lot of support online, and has been sharing news coverage and fans’ messages on Twitter. She wrote on Tuesday, “Love you Indian people for standing up with me.”

A similar debate had arisen around the posters for the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Darbaar, as well as the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. Judgementall Hai Kya received positive reviews, and has made over Rs 25 crore at the box office.

