Phantom Films and Viu join hands for ‘stoner comedy’ starring Sumeet Vyas, High Jack

High Jack, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles.

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2018 15:57 IST
The first poster of Sumeet Vyas’s High Jack.
The first poster of Sumeet Vyas's High Jack.

Bollywood production house Phantom Films has teamed up with OTT video service Viu to for a “stoner comedy” titled High Jack and it is slated for release on April 20.

The film, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles. High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, and that results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

