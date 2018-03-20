Phantom Films and Viu join hands for ‘stoner comedy’ starring Sumeet Vyas, High Jack

Bollywood production house Phantom Films has teamed up with OTT video service Viu to for a “stoner comedy” titled High Jack and it is slated for release on April 20.

The film, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles. High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, and that results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

