Phantom Films and Viu join hands for ‘stoner comedy’ starring Sumeet Vyas, High Jack

High Jack, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles.bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2018 15:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bollywood production house Phantom Films has teamed up with OTT video service Viu to for a “stoner comedy” titled High Jack and it is slated for release on April 20.
The film, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles. High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, and that results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.
The film marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.
