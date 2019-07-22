PM Modi beats Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman on World’s Most Admired Men list. Here’s who topped it

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have all been beaten by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a list of World’s Most Admired Men, compiled by YouGov. The PM earned himself the sixth spot on the list while Amitabh, Shah Rukh and Salman were on 12th, 16th and 18th spots, respectively.

The list was topped once again by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. He was followed by former US President Barack Obama and actor Jackie Chan. PM Modi jumped two points since last year while Amitabh dropped three points. Shah Rukh and Salman are the only two new members on the list of 20 men.

Worlds Most Admired 2019. Our annual series, conducted this year in 41 countries, finds the most admired figures are:



Woman

1. Michelle Obama (+1)

2. Oprah Winfrey (+1)

3. Angelina Jolie (-2)



Man

1. Bill Gates (-)

2. Barack Obama (-)

3. Jackie Chan (-)https://t.co/hY0K2Vf8F9 pic.twitter.com/54m4A3H9hu — YouGov (@YouGov) July 18, 2019

In a similar list of World’s Most Admired Women, actor Deepika Padukone got the highest spot for an Indian. She took the 13th spot while actor Priyanka Chopra took the 14th position. Actors Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen were also on the list at 16th and 17th positions, respectively. This list was topped by former US first lady, Michelle Obama.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s smoking pics from Miami vacation divide Twitter, her status as Assam brand ambassador brought up too

YouGov is a ‘global public opinion and data company’, which for this year’s study expanded to people from 41 countries with more than 42,000 people being interviewed to compile the list. Actor Akshay Kumar, who was the only Bollywood name on the recent Forbes’ list of 100 most successful celebrities, could not find a spot on the list.

Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulaabo Sitaabo. He will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in next year’s Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any project since last year’s box office dud, Zero. Salman is now shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and will also work with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:13 IST