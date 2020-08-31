e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Ajay Devgn says ‘India loses a great statesman’, Taapsee Pannu says he’ll be missed

Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Ajay Devgn says ‘India loses a great statesman’, Taapsee Pannu says he’ll be missed

Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu and Riteish Deshmukh lead Bollywood in sharing condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pranab Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on August 10 at New Delhi's Army Hospital Research and Referral.
Pranab Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on August 10 at New Delhi's Army Hospital Research and Referral.
         

Bollywood stars have condoled the death of former Indian President, Pranab Mukherjee who died in Delhi on Monday evening. Multiple actors and filmmakers took to social media to share tributes.

Actor Taapsee Pannu remembered how warmly he hosted the team of Pink over dinner. “Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir #PranabMukherjee,” she wrote.

 

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee! My condolences to his family . Yet another Loss in 2020. #RIP” Ajay Devgn paid condolences to his family saying, “India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee”

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo with the Mukherjee and wrote, “Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers.” Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. @CitiznMukherjee RIP.”

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital in New Delhi, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that in his decades-long political journey, Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries and that he was an outstanding parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty.

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

