e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar after Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot

Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar after Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot

Priyanka Chopra has shared a collage of her pictures, taking up the 2020 challenge made popular by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and others.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Priyanka Chopra knows 2020 has not been the best.
Priyanka Chopra knows 2020 has not been the best.
         

Following Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling’s viral 2020 meme, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas created her own meme that captured a funny representation of the deterioration of her mood and appearance with every month of the year.

The trend was started by Witherspoon and Kaling, wherein they had used stills from their films or shows to show how their moods and appearances had changed for the worse with the passing of each month in 2020.

 

The collages went viral on social media leading to Priyanka and many other actors drawing inspiration from it and creating their own version.

The collage shows the Baywatch actor in a jovial mood at the beginning of the year which deteriorates gradually through the year and ends with an exhausted Priyanka hitting herself with a glass of wine in the head.

 

View this post on Instagram

Yup. #2020challenge

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

😘@reesewitherspoon

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Several other actors including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot have also created the 2020 meme using the stills from their shows and films.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the Internet is full of such memes to lighten people’s mood like the one Witherspoon and others created.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Delhi CM launches electric vehicle policy, calls it ‘most progressive’
Delhi CM launches electric vehicle policy, calls it ‘most progressive’
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In