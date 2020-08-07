Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar after Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST

Following Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling’s viral 2020 meme, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas created her own meme that captured a funny representation of the deterioration of her mood and appearance with every month of the year.

The trend was started by Witherspoon and Kaling, wherein they had used stills from their films or shows to show how their moods and appearances had changed for the worse with the passing of each month in 2020.

The collages went viral on social media leading to Priyanka and many other actors drawing inspiration from it and creating their own version.

The collage shows the Baywatch actor in a jovial mood at the beginning of the year which deteriorates gradually through the year and ends with an exhausted Priyanka hitting herself with a glass of wine in the head.

Several other actors including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot have also created the 2020 meme using the stills from their shows and films.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the Internet is full of such memes to lighten people’s mood like the one Witherspoon and others created.

Follow @htshowbiz for more