Priyanka Chopra waves fan’s bra who threw it at Jonas Brothers during concert. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers’ concert for the first time on Saturday and made some really fun memories there. A new video from the event shows Priyanka picking up a fan’s bra off the floor and waving it in the air with a big smile.

The fan, who presumably threw the bra at Priyanka’s singer husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin during the concert, could not be spotted in the video. However, Priyanka was more than happy to have found it. Watch the video here:

Priyanka’s fans also found the clip hilarious. “That was an epic moment n m damn sure that whenever the fans talk abt the concert this will b the first thing dat will b mentioned,” a fan wrote. “This will never get old,” wrote another.

The actor shared pictures with Nick, Kevin and Joe after the concert. “My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family,” she captioned the pics. The photos also featured the Jonas Brothers’ parents Kevin Sr and Denise and their fourth brother, Franklin.

On Monday, Priyanka shared a video of her parents-in-law on her Instagram stories. It showed Kevin Sr singing and performing on a piano and Denise giving him company.

The Jonas Brothers recently reunited after a gap of five years. Their comeback single Sucker took the number one spot on several music charts and also featured Priyanka, Joe’s fiance and actor Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle in the music video.

Priyanka has finished shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. She is also producing her film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which she will play Osho disciple and convicted criminal Ma Anand Sheela.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:49 IST