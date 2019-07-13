Priyanka Chopra wishes happy birthday to ‘mother-in-love’ Denise Jonas. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wished a happy birthday to her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, with a special Instagram story. The actor shared a picture of her husband Nick Jonas, Denise, and herself, posing together with big smiles on their faces.

She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday mother-in-love. Love you loads Mama J, wish you the best day ever.” Nick shared a picture from what appears to be the same day, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing mother @mamajonas.” His brother, Kevin Jonas, also shared a picture on Instagram, of his mother posing with his daughter.

The Chopras and the Jonases - together, the Jopras - are a famously close-knit family, and they often spend holidays together. On Mother’s Day, Priyanka had shared videos for both her mother, Madhu Chopra and Denise. She’d written, “This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas . No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay.”

Recently, on the sixth death anniversary of her father Dr Ashok Chopra, Kevin Jonas Sr had left a warm comment on Priyanka’s Instagram post about missing her dad. He’d written, “All our love sweet daughter-in-law. Nothing can replace such a special man, but we are here to surround your heart with love and support.” Kevin, on his wife’s birthday, also took to Instagram to share pictures. He captioned his post, “I love you and hope this is the best year of your life. I love you! How do you get younger with each passing year?”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish celebration in Jodhpur, in 2018. Denise had said in an interview that pictures from the wedding didn’t do justice to what really happened.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 16:59 IST