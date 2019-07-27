Radhika Apte says difference between Hollywood and Bollywood is that ‘you don’t have to beg them for money’

Actor Radhika Apte is all set for her next Hollywood project, Liberte: A Call to Spy. The actor has revealed that a major difference she finds between working in India and abroad is that an artiste doesn’t have to beg for money.

On being asked about how working in Hollywood is different from working in the Indian film and television industry, Radhika told DNA in an interview, “People are very punctual there. And they pay you on time. You don’t have to beg them for money.”

Radhika will play a spy named Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker in Liberte. She was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French Resistance during World War II. The actor is reportedly going through a lot of reading material, spy films, classic novels and other related stories in order to prep for her character.

She also appeared in the film The Wedding Guest, opposite Dev Patel. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the film also stars Jim Sarbh. It is based on a mysterious British Muslim man (Dev Patel) who goes on a journey across Pakistan and India.

Radhika was seen in four films last year, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer Andhadhun which went on to become a blockbuster. After collecting Rs 74 crore at the domestic box office, it released in China and went on to collect $13.7 million. She also starred in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, which collected Rs 81 crore in India. She also played a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in hit Netflix series Sacred Games.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:38 IST