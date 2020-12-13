Rahul Vaidya returns to Bigg Boss 14, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma rank among top global Instagram influencers

bollywood

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant has said that she had asked Sohail Khan for help after sensing a career slump. Rakhi joined Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’ and credited Sohail with facilitating her appearance on the show.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made it to a list of top Instagram influencers worldwide, compiled by global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone also featured in the top 50.

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta evicted for physical violence against Arshi Khan?

Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’, has been evicted for physical violence. Vikas reportedly pushed Arshi Khan, for which he was told to exit the show. It is against the rules to be violent with a co-contestant.

Anushka Sharma, expecting first child with Virat Kohli, spotted at clinic; shares pic of her ‘big family feast’. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, was spotted at a Juhu clinic on Saturday. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya is back, Salman Khan scolds him for quitting the show and ‘running away’

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had walked out of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, will be back on Bigg Boss on Sunday’s episode, a promotional video for the show revealed. Show host Salman Khan will be seen grilling Rahul over his decision.

