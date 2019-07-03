Rajkummar Rao may join Ayushmann Khurrana as his lover in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: reports

Actor Rajkummar Rao may join his Bareily Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel to the 2018 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, reports suggest. An Asian Age report said on Wednesday that Rajkummar will join the team.

“The idea is to bring out into the open bodily issues that no one discussed. Which is not to say that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 2 will go down the same path as the first instalment with Ayushmann again. But there will definitely be a flaw in the protagonist to deal with,” it quoted a source as saying.

Aanand L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featured Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar in lead role and addressed the subject of erectile dysfunction with humour. The second instalment, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will now talk about homosexual relationships. The upcoming film will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

“It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema,” Ayushmann had said in a statement after the film was announced.

As per media reports, the plot revolves around how a conservative family comes to terms with the fact that their son is gay. It is expected to go on the floors in the last week of August.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:37 IST