Ramayan actor Shyam Sundar Kalani dies, Lisa Ray says she hid cancer relapse from husband

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:57 IST

Coronavirus lockdown: Salman Khan shares pics of closed mosque and graveyard, says ‘thank you for listening’

Salman Khan has been living in isolation with his family at his Panvel farmhouse and has shared a post as he stepped out for presumably an important work. The actor was impressed to see deserted streets and the barriers put up by the authorities at places which could see public gatherings and took to Instagram to praise the people for their cooperation.

Deepika Padukone jokes she and Ranveer Singh have hypersomnia, a condition where one can sleep for 15-20 hours

Actor Deepika Padukone in her new Instagram story has poked fun at her sleep patterns during the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a factoid about a condition known as ‘hypersomnia’, Deepika wrote that it reminded her of someone. “Me,” she wrote in her story, and tagged husband Ranveer Singh.

Ramayan’s Sugriva, actor Shyam Sundar Kalani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri pay tribute

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played Sugriva in the hit TV series Ramayan, has died. His death was condoled by his co-stars in the Doordarshan show, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri. Govil, who played Lord Ram in the series, wrote in a tweet, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lisa Ray says her cancer relapsed one month after wedding: ‘I was hiding that secret from my husband’

Lisa Ray opened up about her successful battle with cancer on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. She shared that her relapse was the “lowest low” in her journey because it happened just a month after she married Jason Dehni. “I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time,” she said.

Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative after coronavirus diagnosis: report

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, is responding to treatment. According to a report in The Times of India, she has now tested negative and is awaiting the results of a second test, before she can be discharged from the hospital.

