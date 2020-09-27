Ranbir Kapoor all set to turn 38: Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni begins the countdown with new childhood pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST

Ranbir Kapoor is set to turn 38 on Monday and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is excited. Ranbir’s big day comes two days after the birthday of his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni, and a few days after Riddhima’s.

Among the pictures she shared on her Instagram Stories to wish several near and dear ones on their birthdays, Riddhima also shared a picture with Ranbir from her own birthday celebration a few days ago. The brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in black on the occasion. She also shared an adorable childhood picture with Ranbir with their late father Rishi Kapoor. It shows Rishi posing for the camera at a Sai Baba temple with little Ranbir in one arm and Riddhima in the other. Riddhima shared another picture with Ranbir and aunt Rima Jain, and captioned it, “Birthday eve @rimosky #RK.”

Riddhima has shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

Riddhima has shared many family pictures on Instagram.

She had also shared several pictures with her husband to mark his birthday week. Riddhima recently celebrated her 40th birthday and was joined by her extended family on the occasion, including her cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The Kapoors had also featured in a special video which was a huge birthday surprise for Riddhima. It had everyone from Neetu Kapoor to Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt performing to the Hindi song Aap Jaisa Koi.

Also read: Mira Kapoor pens note for Misha on Daughter’s Day: ‘I hope we continue to trouble your Pops’

Alia had also wished Riddhima on her 40th birthday. Sharing a sweet photo with her, Alia had written on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday, my darling. Love you, love you, love you... wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness.”

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s next, Brahmastra. It will be their first film together. The fantasy movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more