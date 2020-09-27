e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor all set to turn 38: Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni begins the countdown with new childhood pic. See here

Ranbir Kapoor all set to turn 38: Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni begins the countdown with new childhood pic. See here

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on Monday and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has already begun the countdown on her Instagram Stories. She shared an adorable childhood picture and a more recent one with the actor on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.
         

Ranbir Kapoor is set to turn 38 on Monday and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is excited. Ranbir’s big day comes two days after the birthday of his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni, and a few days after Riddhima’s.

Among the pictures she shared on her Instagram Stories to wish several near and dear ones on their birthdays, Riddhima also shared a picture with Ranbir from her own birthday celebration a few days ago. The brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in black on the occasion. She also shared an adorable childhood picture with Ranbir with their late father Rishi Kapoor. It shows Rishi posing for the camera at a Sai Baba temple with little Ranbir in one arm and Riddhima in the other. Riddhima shared another picture with Ranbir and aunt Rima Jain, and captioned it, “Birthday eve @rimosky #RK.”

Riddhima has shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.
Riddhima has shared a few pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.
Riddhima has shared many family pictures on Instagram.
Riddhima has shared many family pictures on Instagram.

She had also shared several pictures with her husband to mark his birthday week. Riddhima recently celebrated her 40th birthday and was joined by her extended family on the occasion, including her cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The Kapoors had also featured in a special video which was a huge birthday surprise for Riddhima. It had everyone from Neetu Kapoor to Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt performing to the Hindi song Aap Jaisa Koi.

Also read: Mira Kapoor pens note for Misha on Daughter’s Day: ‘I hope we continue to trouble your Pops’

Alia had also wished Riddhima on her 40th birthday. Sharing a sweet photo with her, Alia had written on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday, my darling. Love you, love you, love you... wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness.”

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s next, Brahmastra. It will be their first film together. The fantasy movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
RR vs KXIP Live - RR win toss and opt to bowl, Buttler returns
RR vs KXIP Live - RR win toss and opt to bowl, Buttler returns
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal unlikely to join JD(U), wants to work for GA
Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal unlikely to join JD(U), wants to work for GA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In