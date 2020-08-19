e-paper
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan's office. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are back in work mode. They were seen together at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.
         

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. They were at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office, perhaps discussing their next project.

Shraddha and Ranbir were both clicked in their respective cars. While Shraddha wore a beige dress, Ranbir was seen in a navy blue shirt and pants. Both of them were also wearing masks in their cars. See pictures:

Ranbir and Shraddha clicked inside Luv Ranjan’s office.
Ranbir and Shraddha clicked inside Luv Ranjan's office.
Shraddha Kapoor outside Luv Ranjan’s office.
Shraddha Kapoor outside Luv Ranjan’s office.
Ranbir Kapoor in his car.
Ranbir Kapoor in his car.

Ranbir and Shraddha’s film with Luv was announced last year in December. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the new cast for the film on Twitter, “IT’S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.”

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan was also supposed to bring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir together for a film. However, it was reported that Ajay opted out of the film due to creative differences.

Also read: Abhay Deol slams his movie Raanjhanaa for its ‘regressive message‘: ‘History will not look kindly at this film’

Recently, Ranbir was also seen at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office with his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir has worked with him in his debut movie Saawariya, Alia will be seen in his film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia and Ranbir also have Ayan Mukherjee’s much-delayed movie, Brahmastra. The film was already running a year late when the coronavirus pandemic halted all film and television production. The film is a fantasy trilogy co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.

