Randeep Hooda ‘grateful’ as he resumes dubbing for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, shares photo

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:10 IST

Randeep Hooda resumed work on his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at a dubbing studio and expressed his excitement to be back in action. “Grateful to be back at work. #Radhe,” he wrote in his caption.

One fan pointed out that every time Randeep collaborated with Salman Khan, who plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film was a success. “Salman+ Randeep, Kick-Super hit, Sultan-blockbuster, Radhe-All time blockbuster,” the user wrote. Another commented, “the star is back....shine bright.” A third wrote, “Damn excited! Can’t wait for Radhe.”

Last month, Randeep underwent a leg surgery. He told Hindustan Times earlier this month, “My leg is healing, there’s no postoperative complication. I’ll be able to move around properly in a week’s time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who’s a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, was scheduled to release on Eid this year. However, that could not happen as theatres across the country were shut due to the pandemic. Reports suggest that it is now eyeing a Diwali release, but there is no confirmation, as theatres remain shuttered.

Since 2009, Salman has come out with a film on Eid every year, with the exception of 2013. However, he was forced to break tradition this year, on account of the pandemic.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva, was rumoured to be a follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted. However, at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 last year, Salman said that this film is the ‘baap’ of Wanted.

“The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai,” he said.

