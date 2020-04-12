Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘cheesy lover’ as she makes ‘bade-bade’ pizzas for him. Watch

bollywood

Through the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the one thing that is pretty clear is that Deepika Padukone is quite an ace in cooking. After giving us a peek into her expertise with Thai cuisine, Ranveer Singh has now shown viewers how good she is at making Italian fare.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a bunch of pictures about Deepika in the process of making pizza. Sharing a short clip of his own first, he says “aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (today I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)’. After that he shares a number of pictures and boomerang clips of the pizza-making process, culminating in perfected made pizzas. The last picture is an old picture of Deepika with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti. Sharing it, he had said that Deepika is ‘classically trained’.

Deepika makes a pizza.

Ranveer Singh shared a bunch of pictures and video clips.

Couple of days back, Ranveer had shared an entire series of pictures and video clips of Deepika preparing Thai dishes such as Thai green curry, Tom Yum soup and Thai salad. Not just that, she also prepared a freshly baked cake and served it with ice cream and nuts.

Deepika and Ranveer have been spending time at home, like most of Bollywood, other film industries’ and TV stars across the country. The Chhapaak actor has been giving a peek into her daily routine and looks to be super organised about it. Ranveer, meanwhile, has a capacity to sleep all day. Speaking about it while on a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Deepika had said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

In another interview, she had said: “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

