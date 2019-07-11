Ranveer Singh looks unrecognisable in shoulder length hair as he poses with a friend in throwback pic

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his striking public appearances and used to sport shoulder length hair during his earlier days. A throwback picture of the actor is now going viral on the web.

Ranveer can be seen hugging a friend in the picture. However, it’s his hairstyle that has caught the attention of his fans. He is seen wearing a striped shirt and a bracelet on his left wrist in the picture.

Ranveer is currently shooting for the film ‘83 in the UK. He will be playing the role of veteran Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika Padukone will play his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film. Being directed by Kabir Khan, the film will tell the story of India’s first cricket world cup win in 1983.

The actor had shared his first look as Kapil Dev on his birthday last week. He had introduced his onscreen character in the caption, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV.” Deepika had also shared a throwback picture of himself from his childhood on the occasion. The actor can be seen holding a chuski in one hand and a glass in other.

He had earlier shared a throwback picture of his fan moment with Akshay Kumar. While he can be seen sporting a mohawk haircut, Akshay is seen standing in a yellow shirt and block trousers with his hairdo from the 90s. Some time back, another picture of him as a teenager had gone viral on the web.

These Ranveer Singh’s throwback pictures had surfaced on the web.

