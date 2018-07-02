Ranveer Singh reveals new pic from Simbaa sets and Rohit Shetty offers him a sexy gift
Updated: Jul 02, 2018 17:38 IST
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is giving us some major Monday motivation with his ripped physique.
The Padmaavat star, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Simmba’, took to Instagram to share a picture where he can be seen working out hard in the gym. Ranveer’s beefed up look for his role as a cop Sangram Bhalerao, has kept the temperature soaring.
The Gully Boy star’s upcoming film Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper.
Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28.
