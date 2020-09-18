e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rasika Dugal: OTT platforms proved that we’ve been underestimating our audience for a long time

Rasika Dugal: OTT platforms proved that we’ve been underestimating our audience for a long time

Actor Rasika Dugal feels the audience has an appetite for a variety of genres, and until OTT platforms made that apparent, makers thought the same-old subjects is what the viewers want.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:16 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Rasika Dugal will next be seen in the second season of Mirzapur.
Actor Rasika Dugal will next be seen in the second season of Mirzapur.
         

Actor Rasika Dugal has been making waves on the OTT medium — Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, Out Of Love are just a few of the popular shows she has been a part of. She feels it all has been more than she ever imagined.

“All that happened in the last three years has been very encouraging, in terms of the kind of audience I had an opportunity to act for, in terms of different content I got a chance to be part of. Delhi Crime, Mirzapur both had different kinds of audiences,” the actor tells us.

While it was always said that the kind of content made depends on the audience’s taste, Dugal feels it isn’t the case anymore.

 

Explaining her point, she adds, “For long, we’ve been underestimating our audience, they have an appetite for variety and all sorts of genres. They were limited earlier since (makers thought) what the audience wants, OTTs have broken that myth. With every new show, there are new faces, new directors who have opportunity to showcase their talent, not like the last two-three years when a few people continued to get all work. There’s been more than enough work for all people.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw theatres being shut down, and production work halted until recently. OTT platforms emerged as the only source of entertainment for almost everyone.

Ask the 40-year-old whether this is the time when OTT platforms actually gained widespread acceptance, and Dugal says, “I have heard that, people saying right now it seems to be one of the only ways to consume content. The numbers have gone up, but even without that, earlier I think, the way you consume content would be what is most conducive. Everybody is constantly doing so many things. This is the form of entertainment which allows you to access it whenever you have the time. That’s why they have been doing so well. The way we consume content should be conducive to the lives we lead.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned
Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In