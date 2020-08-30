Rhea Chakraborty’s sudden decision to open up seems like an image cleaning drive: Shekhar Suman

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:58 IST

Shekhar Suman says the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is going all over the place. Too many irregularities, rumours, discrepancies in statements have turned it into a convoluted mess. But what has added to all these, is the late actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, talking to media after staying mum for over two months.

Calling it a “PR stunt”, Suman adds, “What she did is called cleaning up the image in front of a huge audience so that they empathise and sympathise with her and say ‘oh she has been demonised’, ‘this is some witch hunt going on’, ‘poor thing, hear her out’ etc. Everybody needs a chance to share their side of the story, so does she. But what took her 60-70 days to come out?”

My head is exploding into smithereens looking at all the angles and hearing all the theories at all the different channels,social media,blind items,fake news,paranormal,tarrot card,CBI,politics,audio tapes,inquest, supects etc etc.What the hell is going on? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 30, 2020

The actor took to social media to voice his discontent. “I must confess for a moment I was deceived by her performance and fell for her well-rehearsed emotionality..i got swayed by her tears and display of immaculate, manicured histrionics…,” he tweeted.

Suman clarifies that he isn’t passing judgement. “You can’t call anyone a criminal unless convicted. Investigation is on and we’ll get to know the truth. My point is, if Rhea hasn’t done anything, then what took her so long to come out? I can understand she must’ve been sad and upset but then there was so much being said against her; she should’ve clarified all that before. When I was watching her interview, I felt all her answers were well rehearsed, except when she said she never did drugs,” he adds.

I'm totally frustrated at what is going on,but I ain't giving up,not now,not ever.Murderers,you ain't getting away with this.There are 1.3billion ppl on this https://t.co/iMgitAZHlM ain't going nowhere except the gallows.#SushantSinghRajput #SSRDeathCase — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 30, 2020

While everyone is looking forward to some much-needed closure, the 57-year-old feels it’s going to take time and doesn’t sound hopeful. “Sad if this case doesn’t get a closure or if gets a wrapped up in a way we don’t think it should be. There are too many subplots and revelations that are complicating the matter. Secondly, after two months, CBI started investigating the case when a lot of evidence was probably lost,” he says.

Suman continues, “It’s a mess right now. The case has been sensationlised and people are running business out of it. The agenda-driven conversations need to stop... Let’s just focus on understanding what took Sushant’s life.”

