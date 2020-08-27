e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media, asks for police protection: ‘There is a threat to my life and my family’s life’

Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media, asks for police protection: ‘There is a threat to my life and my family’s life’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a video of her father being mobbed by the media present outside her house, and has asked for the police to intervene.

bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated by the CBI, the ED and the NCB.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has asked for the Mumbai Police’s assistance in providing security for her and her family, as public attention mounts in the ongoing investigation into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide, prompting multiple investigations. Rhea has said that the constant media pressure outside her home is not allowing her to safely coordinate with the CBI, the ED, and now the NCB.

In an Instagram post -- her first since July 24 -- she shared a video of her father being hounded by the press outside their home. She wrote in her caption, “This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou.”

 

This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou

Rhea has turned off the comments on her social media posts. In a second video, posted minutes after the first, she filmed her building security guard, narrating a story of how he was attacked by the media. She wrote, “Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime ? Who is responsible for this ? Is there any law at all ? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram. Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too . Or is this the system we live in ?”

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty denies claims of living off Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He lived king size’

On Thursday, Rhea broke her silence on the allegations made against her by Sushant’s family. In an interview to India Today, she denied living off his money and having gotten him hooked onto drugs.

