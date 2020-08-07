e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha shares adorable video with boyfriend Ali Fazal after pushing wedding to 2021

Richa Chadha shares adorable video with boyfriend Ali Fazal after pushing wedding to 2021

Richa Chadha shared a cute video with her boyfriend Ali Fazal and quipped “be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head”.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will tie the knot next year.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will tie the knot next year.
         

Richa Chadha shared a sweet video montage of her pictures with her boyfriend Ali Fazal on her Instagram page. The pictures were taken in a car and show the couple laughing and goofing around.

“Be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head. @alifazal9 #couple #missing #gadha #richachadha #actorslife #lockdown #2020sucks,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on the cute video. “You both are goals,” one Instagram user wrote. “Rab ne banadi jodi...Allah humesha khush rakhe sahi salahmat rakhe (God-made couple. May God always keep you happy and safe),” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

 

Ali and Richa were supposed to get married in April but their plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the two confirmed in an interview that the wedding has now been pushed to next year in the ‘interest of everyone’.

“Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year,” Ali said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages himself, says friend Siddharth Pithani

Earlier this year, after the lockdown was announced, Ali and Richa’s spokesperson said that the wedding was tentatively postponed to the second half of 2020. However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, the wedding has been further delayed.

On the work front, Richa has a number of projects in her kitty, including the Shakeela biopic, Anubhav Sinha’s political satire Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Bholi Punjaban, a stand-alone film on her character from Fukrey. She also developed a script during the lockdown.

Ali, meanwhile, will return in the upcoming season of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. He resumed dubbing for the show after the lockdown was lifted and said in a statement, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove.”

