Rishi Kapoor: I don’t believe in this concept called film franchise, it’s making a fool out of public

Bollywood filmmakers are cashing in on the popularity of film franchises, with sequels and multiple offshoots one after the other, but senior actor Rishi Kapoor doesn’t seem to be a fan of the trend. He says he can’t understand why people make a big deal of a film franchise. “I don’t believe in this concept called ‘film franchise’ because it’s the never the same character or actor or story in continuation. They’re just taking the name of the film and adding a a part two or a part three, which I think is very unfair. It’s absolutely humbug because it’s just the similar title with a different story and in most of the cases, even the cast. It’s like bloody making a food out of public,” he retorts.

However, the actor is quick to blame box office numbers, which have become the main concern for producers and actors. “When one part has worked, filmmakers bite the bait and release subsequent parts because they want business. Gamble is too big and nobody wants to lose. So, the match part is always a primary concern,” adding that he has never done “a part one or part two of a film” in his 45-year career. He says, “I’ve done 150-odd films so far, I am yet to work in any franchise.”

Talking about the fuss around the coveted 100-crore club, Kapoor says it wasn’t that prevalent in the ‘70s and ‘80s but even then, “films were ultimately all about arithmetic.” He elaborates, “Let’s face it. Films are not about trying to salvage humanity or trying to talk about high morals. It’s all about business. Within the framework of business, if you can say something good, it’s fair enough and if you can’t, I totally agree that money remains the primary thing,” asserts Kapoor, who has two films releasing shortly — Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

He adds that for actors, making money out of films is making a living. “And hence you can’t overlook why this 100-crore has become such a big deal. After all, films are made to make money. And if that wasn’t the case, people would just be watching Doordarshan [channel]. Entertainment is a business, so I understand the pressure that makers also go through to make their films work,” he signs off.

