Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to start shooting for Inshallah by mid August: report

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:32 IST

Actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are likely to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah by mid August, reports suggest. The shoot will take place in Mumbai. It was earlier reported that the film may go on floors in September and will be shot in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi, apart from the US

A Peepingmoon report claimed Inshallah will go on floors by August 18 or 19. “The production team will start erecting the sets this week and aims to start filming in the third week of August. The first Mumbai schedule is said to be a small one where Salman will shoot his introductory scene and other sequences,” it quoted a source as saying.

Currently, Alia is holidaying with family in Ooty while Salman is working on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s production Dabangg 3.

Inshallah brings Salman and Sanjay together after 20 years - their last film together was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Alia works with both Sanjay and Salman for the first time in the film; she will play an aspiring actor. Salman will reportedly plays a businessman in his 40s . As per reports, Salman’s character will romance a girl 20 years younger to him.

”Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey,” a Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying.

The film, a love story, is co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Salman Khan Films. It will be a break for both Salman and Sanjay from the intense movies the actor has been working in and the dark dramas the filmmaker has been making of late.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:25 IST