Salman Khan attends Azhar Morani’s wedding reception with Iulia Vantur; Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha also spotted. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Rekha and many others attended the wedding reception of Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth on Saturday. Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in Mumbai. While the actor was in black casuals, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the wedding in a golden lehenga.

She was seen bonding with actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has worked with Salman in Dabangg and its sequel. Sonakshi was recently in the news as her new dance number Mungda from the film Total Dhamaal did not go down too well with the makers of the original classic, featuring Helen.

Salman Khan attends Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan, Rekha at Azhar Morani’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Rekha came to bless the newlyweds, who complemented each other in white and yellow. However, it was the Umrao Jaan actor who stole the spotlight in an orange and pink sharara. She paired it with a huge mangtika. Juhi Chawla, who just saw the release of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was also present at the wedding reception. She was decked up in a glittery sharara.

Others spotted at the party were Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela, Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra, Hero actor Sooraj Pancholi, Mickey Virus actor Elli Avram, TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina, Gaurav Chopra with wife Hitisha and Bigg Boss 12 finalist Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay Sidhu were also present.

Aahana Kumra, Juhi Chawla, Urvashi Rautela and Elli Avram at Azhar Morani’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Karanvir Bohra with Teejay Sidhu, Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina and Gaurav Chopra with wife Hitisha at the reception.

However, Shah Rukh Khan was not spotted at the event. He had earlier attended the sangeet ceremony on Thursday and had even grooved with the bride on stage.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 12:55 IST