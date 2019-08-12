Salman Khan is shoved by a female fan at Hum Aapke Hain Koun screening and he isn’t amused. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Actor Salman Khan has a massive fan following among women and often stops his security from stopping his fans getting too close to him. However, a video of the actor being abruptly pulled by a female fan has surfaced online and he doesn’t look amused.

The actor was attending a special screening of his film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai on Friday. The makers held a special event to celebrate 25 years of the film that also starred Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl and Renuka Shahane in prominent roles.

The video shows Salman walking through a gathering of fans when a woman, dressed in a salwar suit, emerges from behind and pulls the actor’s hand towards her till his security team intervenes.

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan during a special event organised to celebrate 25 years of the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, in Mumbai on Aug 9, 2019. ( IANS )

Earlier, Salman had slapped a security guard for misbehaving with a young fan at the Bharat premiere in Mumbai. According to several reports, the actor had lost his cool when he saw a security guard manhandling a kid. Several videos shared on the internet show the actor walking, surrounded by his security team when he stops suddenly, turns around and swings at a person standing on the side.

Last year, a female fan of the actor reportedly broke into his residence at the Galaxy Apartments. She had managed to get past the security and reached his door before an alarm was raised. She repeatedly referred to him as her husband.

Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 which is said to be a prequel to the earlier instalments in the hit franchise. While Sonakshi will reprise her role of Salman’s onscreen wife Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan will return to play his brother Makkhi and Mahie Gill will essay the role of Makkhi’s wife. Dimple Kapadia has been roped in to play his mother whereas late Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna has been cast in his place as Salman’s father in the film. Directed by Prabhudheva, it is set to release on December 20.

