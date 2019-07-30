Salman Khan rides around Delhi’s Red Fort in a kurta pyjama, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:11 IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a new video on Tuesday afternoon where he is seen cycling around the Red Fort, dressed in a white kurta pyjama. Salman had shot his last film, Bharat, in Delhi.

The actor is promoting his brand of e-cycles in the video. “Peeche ek Lal Qila hai, woh kaunsa mashhoor, iconic, historical qila hai. Saamne jo shaqs cycle chala raha hai, who kaun hai aur cycle kaunsi hai. Being Human e-cycles pe kya milta hai, usme ghusso, tehkikaat karo. Environment, pradyushan, sehat aur comfort ke liye zaroori hai (Behind me is the Red Fort, a famous, iconic historical monument. Who is this person riding the cycle and which cycle is he riding. Find out more about Being Human e-cycles and it is important for environment, pollution, health and comfort).”

Earlier, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Salman wants to promote e-cycles. “Salman Khan has discussed the issue with me. He is also looking into the aspects of manufacturing e-cycles. It will create huge awareness among the masses,” Gadkari had told PTI.

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Salman is currently working on brother Arbaaz Khan’s production Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Recently, he shared a video where he was seen taking dance lessons from choreographer- director Prabhudheva along with co-star Sudeep. He will also begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Inshallah, where he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:11 IST