Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, teases ‘work in progress’ physique. See here

Actor Salman Khan has shared a shirtless picture on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. The actor captioned the picture, posted on Friday, “Work in progress.”

Salman can be seen standing in his gym, wearing nothing but a pair of jeans, with his hands on his hips. Several fans left appreciative emojis in the comments section. “Looking good bhai,” one person wrote. “Bhai is back,” wrote another.

The actor, who is known for his physique, often shares workout pictures and videos on social media. He recently started his own gym franchise, called Being Strong. The actor’s last shirtless appearance was in a video of his attempt at the Bottle Cap Challenge.

Earlier, Salman had shard a video in which his security guards were sitting on his leg-press machine. Sharing it, Salman had written, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.” Sharing another video, Salman wrote on Instagram, “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months @beingstrongindia @jeraifitnessindia.”

Salman’s frequent co-star, Katrina Kaif, called him a ‘fitness icon’ in a recent interview to Zoom. She said, “Salman Khan is a fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets. And he takes his fitness training very seriously. It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

Salman and Katrina were last seen together in the box office hit Bharat, which has made over Rs 300 crore worldwide, despite mixed reviews.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 17:32 IST