Salman Khan shares video of specially abled fan making his portrait, Sylvester Stallone says it is ‘love and devotion’. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who has been posting fitness videos on his Instagram page, chose to put up a very special one on Wednesday. He posted a video of a specially abled fan making a painting of the star.

Sharing it, Salman wrote: "God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!” Among the many who responded to it, was Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone who wrote in the comments sections, saying “that is love and devotion, Sly” while South Indian actor Laxmi Raai wrote “This is unconditional”.

Salman, who is busy shooting for his next film Dabangg 3, is riding high on the success of his film Bharat. The film chronicles the life of the character called Bharat, whose life’s story runs parallel to that of the nation from the time of the Partition of India till recent times. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, who received plaudits for her portrayal of Kumud Raina.

With Dabangg 3, Salman will reprise the character Chulbul Pandey from the hit franchise. the film, being directed by Prabhudheva, will also see Sonakshi Sinha (Rajjo), Arbaaz Khan (Makkhi) and Promod Khanna in pivotal roles. Kannada actor Sudeep will appear in the film as its main antagonist.

Salman also has another major project -- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, where he will be paired with Alia Bhatt. The age gap became controversial when the news first came out earlier this year.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:33 IST