Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan sings Pyaar Karona for Covid-19 awareness, says ‘hope you can handle it’. Watch teaser

Salman Khan sings Pyaar Karona for Covid-19 awareness, says ‘hope you can handle it’. Watch teaser

Salman Khan’s song Pyaar Karona will be out on his YouTube channel on Monday. The actor has shared a short teaser of the same.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan has sung a song for coronavirus awareness.
Salman Khan is bringing back the singer in him, this time for an important cause. Salman will share his song Pyaar Karona on Monday on his own YouTube channel.

The actor made the announcement on social media on Sunday. “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” he wrote.

 

The teaser video attached with the tweet shows Salman originating from the darkness in a black shirt. He does a namaste and then a salaam. The words to his song go, ‘Pyaar karo na, aetihaat karo na (spread love, stay cautious).’

Salman’s fans are excited about his new song. “Love you bhaiii,” wrote one. “1st of all Love you Bhai, and best wishes for new youtube channel. We are waiting for #PyaarKaroNaouttomorrow,” wrote another.

Salman recently shared a very serious message for those who have violated the Covid-19 lockdown. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a 10-minute, hard-hitting video speaking about those who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone’s life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.

 

The actor also shared that he is stuck in his farmhouse, where he came to vacation for two days and ended up staying with his mother Salma Khan and his two sisters once the lockdown was imposed.

