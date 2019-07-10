Sameera Reddy says she’s ‘ready to pop’ in new pregnancy video, goes without make-up. Watch

Actor Sameera Reddy, who is in the ninth month of her pregnancy and “ready to pop”, is in the mood to celebrate her imperfections. She released a new video, without any make-up, to stress on the importance of being one’s natural self.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and im not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it’s important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect Thank you @namratasoni you’ve been amazing.”

In the video, she can be heard saying how she chooses acceptance, positivity and self love and adding how we are all imperfectly perfect. She also says how everybody is beautiful in whatever shape, size or colour we are born with, as she proudly flaunts her baby bump.

For a while now, the actor has instead been setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy. On July 4, Sameera had surprised netizens with her latest underwater maternity shoot. In the photographs, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in bikinis -- hot pink and neon green -- all underwater at a hotel’s swimming pool here.

“Reflecting! I’m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop,” she wrote. She captioned another picture: “To completely let go and be fearless is liberating.” Along with the images, the Tezz actor opened up about her last leg of pregnancy.

She wrote: “I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my ninth month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful, I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level. Imperfectly perfect.”

Sameera married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son in 2015. But her first time pregnancy experience, as she had earlier said, left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity.

“I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and to get in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite.

“It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” she had earlier said.

(With IANS inputs)

