Sameera Reddy shares pic five days after giving birth to daughter, says ‘stitches hurt like mad’

After giving birth to a daughter last week, actor Sameera Reddy is sharing her postpartum struggles with fans on social media, just like she promised. She shared new pictures of herself, five says after delivery to give fans an update on her health.

The pictures show Sameera in a black top with still some swelling on her tummy. She revealed how a Caesarean Section makes thigs difficult for new mommies. “As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign I promised I’d share my post partum journey so here goes. It’s really damn hard on the body when it’s a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery . I’m thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can’t help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that’s the silver lining!,” she wrote in her post.

Sameera also shared a picture of her both her kids--the newborn daughter and four year old son Hans--hanging out together. “Still can’t believe I have two,” she wrote with the pic.

Sameera shared the first glimpse of her daughter on Monday. In the image, she was seen cradling the baby in her arms. She captioned it: “This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed!”

The actor had earlier said that her first pregnancy wasn’t easy either. “I had placenta previa, which had me on bed rest for almost four to five months after the pregnancy. I just started putting on weight and falling into some kind of place in my head because it went from shows, award functions and a glamorous lifestyle to just not being able to handle what pregnancy was doing to me.”

After delivering her son, Sameera said she touched 102 kg. “From being that ‘sexy Sam’, I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn’t recognise myself. I was a complete mess,” she had said.

She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered Hans in 2015.

