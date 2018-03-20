Sara Ali Khan bags Ranveer Singh’s Simbaa, her second film after Kedarnath

As Sara Ali Khan’s debut vehicle Kedarnath pushes ahead after being embroiled in an ugly controversy, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has bagged yet another high profile project, Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simbaa starring Ranveer Singh. The film is a cop drama with Ranveer playing a rambunctious policeman.

Producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared the news on Twitter, “ A stunning fresh face + the unlimited energy of a superstar + the craft of the 2 biggest filmmakers = BLOCKBUSTER already!💥 #Simmba. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan #RohitShetty @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez.”

The film has Ranveer playing Sangram Bhalerao and the film is expected to release on December 28 this year.

Loosely based on Jr NTR’s Temper, it was reported that the film may also star Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight sensation with a teaser from her film Oru Adaar Love going viral. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham,” Rohit had earlier said.

Sara is currently working on Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was supposed to be her Bollywood debut but an ugly fight between the director and producers appears to have delayed the project which has already been postponed once. However, the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput along with Sara is back on tracks with release date in November.

Ranveer is currently working in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy that is based on Mumbai’s street rappers.

