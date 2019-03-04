Shah Rukh Khan chats up Amitabh Bachchan, Badla actor reveals his first role was that of a chicken. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of Sujoy Ghosh’s Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla, teamed up with the film’s producer Shah Rukh Khan for an interesting promotional video.

The video is the first episode of Badla Unplugged, a series of promotions leading up to the film’s release on March 8. The video opens with Shah Rukh voice checking his mic even as we see a montage of shots showcasing the stars getting ready.

When asked how he decided to be an actor, Amitabh said he had it in him since birth. “ Ye Paidaishi hai,” and revealed that his first role was that of a chicken. SRK goes on and on in the video, praising Big B and says it is interesting that his voice was once rejected by the All India Radio and now, since 1969, he has been doing so much for films - much more than what is professionally required of him.

The duo then shared a ‘sound of Badla’ - Amitabh saying his dialogues from the film, set to a musical composition. SRK, who has worked in the remake of Amitabh’s iconic film, Don, also did his own riff on the actor’s famous dialogue from Shahenshah, “Rishte me to hum aapke bacche lagte hain, naam hai Rahul.”

Watch the entire interaction here:

Talking about the film, Taapsee recently told Hindustan Times, “This pressure of doing issue-based cinema is something I enjoy. It gives me a high. As an actor, it’s a blessing to work on films that convey a message. We have ample opportunities to present fictional stories where there is nothing about mudda (issue), but very rarely do we get a chance to showcase a mudda (topic) that we believe in.” Directed and written by Sujoy, Badla is a murder mystery with Taapsee’s character as the main suspect.

Inspired by Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Badla is Amitabh and Sujoy’s fourth collaboration after Aladin (2009), (2012) Kahaani and TE3N (2016).

