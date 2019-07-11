Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets special screening

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which has clocked 20 years of its release in Hindi cinema last year, will receive a special screening at the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).Shah Rukh Khan will also attend the festival as the chief guest. Karan will also attend the festival.

Excited about the screening, Karan said in a statement: “It’s been a very rewarding 20 years of a journey and time well spent telling stories and having the freedom to be a storyteller. Filmmaking is my passion and the deep rooted love I have for cinema and being here in this time to be completing two whole decades is very gratifying.”

Released in 1998, the film starred popular on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Actress Rani Mukerji featured in a supporting role, while Salman Khan made a guest appearance.

Talking about IFFM, Karan said: “I have been to the festival before and I have loved being there. I’m looking forward to another opportunity to celebrate Indian cinema in the land down under.”

Karan will also have an elaborate conversation on cinema with the Australian audience at the film festival.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be taking place between August 8-17.

