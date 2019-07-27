Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput come together for a magazine photoshoot, fans calls them the ‘prettiest couple’. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his film Kabir Singh and has now graced the cover of Vogue magazine with wife Mira Rajput. The couple can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated ethnic ensembles on the cover.

While Shahid Kapoor is in a black tee paired with an embroidered jacket, Mira sits at the centre in a black lehenga with her hand under her chin. Mira shared the cover on Instagram which got more than 78000 likes within 30 minutes, including one from actor Janhvi Kapoor.

A fan called them the “Best jodi” in the comments section while another reacted saying, ”Made for each other.” One more fan termed them the “Prettiest couple”. Another commented, “Out of this world!!”

The couple was spotted at a gym along with their daughter Misha on Friday. The little one was seen holding an umbrella as she stepped out of the car and walked to the gym while holding her mother’s hand.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few days ago, Shahid and Mira were spotted in ethnic attires while working on a photo shoot at the Mehboob studio. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this month and have two kids: Misha and Zain.

Shahid’s Kabir Singh has entered its sixth week with domestic box office collections of Rs 274 crore. Calling the film an all time blockbuster, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr Week 5: ₹ 8.10 cr Total: ₹ 274.36 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr

Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr

Week 5: ₹ 8.10 cr

Total: ₹ 274.36 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 10:47 IST