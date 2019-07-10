Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput dress up in traditional best as they shoot for first project together. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor, alongwith his wife Mira Rajput, were spotted at Mehboob studio in Mumbai where they had a photoshoot for an advertisement. Pictures from the romantic photoshoot are now going viral online.

The couple shot together for an ad and pictures from the sets as well as outside the studio have surfaced online. During the shoot, Mira wore a pink floral lehenga and Shahid sported a white embroidered kurta. In one of the pictures, Mira is being helped into her make-up van as a girl holds her lehenga.

Mira Rajput during the photoshoot. ( Varinder Chawla )

In another set of pictures, Shahid and Mira are seen walking towards the camera. This will be the first time the couple comes together for an ad. While Shahid has a lot of endorsements in his kitty, Mira has also appeared in a few ads.

Shahid and Mira had an arranged match after meeting each through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. They tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and are now parents to Misha and Zain. While Misha is two-and-a-half year old, Zain will turn one this year.

On the work front, Shahid is on a high as his latest outing, Kabir Singh, has crossed Rs 200 crore in 13 days and is already his highest solo opener as well as his highest grosser. Kabir Singh is also among the highest grossers of 2019 and trade analysts believe it will cross the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Simbaa. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KabirSingh is a lottery... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]... Inches closer to #Uri... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz.”

An official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has been criticised for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny, but Shahid, along with his family members and the film’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy have defended the film and the lead character..

