Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput return from Delhi with kids Misha, Zain. See pics, video

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Kabir Singh. The actor had flown out with his wife and kids to Delhi for a small break soon after the release of the film. The Kapoors returned to Mumbai on Sunday and were spotted at the airport.

Shahid and Mira Rajput can be seen coming out of the airport with kids Misha and Zain in a video. While Shahid is seen carrying daughter Misha, Mira is seen walking ahead of him with son Zain in her arms. The couple can be seen twinning in black and white.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput with kids Misha and Zain at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Sunday, Mira had shared pictures of Misha enjoying with her cousins in an inflatable kids pool. She had captioned it, “Nani House pool Party @ameeshagrewal.” In the picture, Misha is seen playing with another child as she is dressed in a floral swimming costume. She also shared a picture of her grandmother sitting with her son and wrote, “Eldest with the youngest #familytraditions.”

Mira had earlier shared her happiness post the success of Shahid’s Kabir Singh. She had shared a boomerang video of him kissing her against the sun. She captioned it, “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day.” She had also shared a video of Shahid and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter dancing in their park like no one’s watching. She had captioned it, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.”

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor celebrate Kabir Singh’s success.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While the film is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, many have criticised it for misogyny and toxic masculinity. Its lead character goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend ties the knot with another man.

According to a latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected around Rs 179 crore in 10 days.

