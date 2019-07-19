Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is a fashionista as she twins with bestie in new pic shared by mom Mira

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite regular with her social media updates that often include pictures and videos of their kids: Misha and Zain. The latest picture shared by her is one where their daughter Misha is seen happily posing with her best friend.

The picture shows Misha wearing cute white and yellow printed shorts paired with a white t-shirt and matching shoes. Her friend is wearing a frock that has the same print as Misha’s shorts. Mira shared the picture on her Instagram stories with the caption, “That’s what little girls are made of!”

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016. Their son Zain was born in September 2018 and Shahid had announced his arrival in a social media post: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Shahid is on a high in his career as his latest outing, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh, has broken several box office records. While he has received wide acclaim for his performance, the film has been turned down by a section of the moviegoers for the portrayal of a medical student.

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film documents the life of a brilliant but flawed medical student, who goes into an abyss of drugs and alcohol, after his affair with a fellow student turns sour. How he pulls out of the mess to unite with her forms the crux of the story. While the Telugu original received flak for promoting the culture of stalking , Kabir Singh is particularly being slammed for projecting violent behaviour as passionate love and promoting misogyny.

