Shaza Morani back home after testing negative for coronavirus twice, hopes dad Karim Morani and sister Zoa return soon

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:07 IST

Producer Karim Morani’s younger daughter Shaza Morani has made a full recovery after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. After testing negative two consecutive times, she has been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Shaza told The Times of India, “I’ve been tested negative twice, so I’m being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon.”

Along with Shaza, her sister and actor Zoa Morani and their father Karim also tested positive for the coronavirus. “They’re doing well. I am hoping to have them home as soon as possible,” she said.

Shaza, who travelled to Sri Lanka last month, developed symptoms around March 20. In an Instagram live with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa revealed, “Shaza’s symptoms started with a headache and fever. It continued for seven days and then her symptoms stopped, while mine continued.”

Zoa also expressed surprise at Karim’s diagnosis. “Papa has zero symptoms and I don’t know how he got it because we didn’t meet him at all. We were very careful,” she said, adding that she and Shaza self-isolated in one room after developing symptoms. While Karim tested positive for the coronavirus, his wife Zara tested negative.

On Wednesday, Zoa shared an update on Instagram, of her experience and the steps that she has been taking after her diagnosis. “My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon,” she wrote.

