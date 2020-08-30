e-paper
Shefali Shah: OTT space is not about 'hero' or 'heroine', every single character is powerful

Shefali Shah: OTT space is not about ‘hero’ or ‘heroine’, every single character is powerful

Actor Shefali Shah says in theatres, a film only has the first weekend to prove itself. On OTT platforms, they exist for posterity.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:12 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Shefali Shah headlined the 2019 web show Delhi Crime.
Talks about OTT platforms being more democratic than normal theatrical releases, and providing a level playing field are quite common today. One reason for that could be that there’s no number game one has to focus on, it’s just the content. And actor Shefali Shah agrees.

“This was happening before OTT too, small-budget films went on to do great business since they were content-driven, and good films. The biggest advantage of OTT is that it is not confined to the box office. Right now, there are no theatre, kahaan jaakar dekhenge? Even when otherwise films sued to release (theatrically), it’s fate would lie on a weekend. Friday Saturday nahi chali, then it is gone, even if it’s a good film, it doesn’t even get a run or viewing, to be liked or disliked. That’s not the case with OTTs,” says the Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) actor. 

What also makes Shah excited about online streaming platforms is that one is there on it for posterity. People can watch it any time they want. “I still get messages from people saying ‘I was too scared to watch Delhi Crime (her web show, which released in 2019), we just watched it’. Projects are going to have a life, show are never going to die. You are not worried by how much time we spend, or we will make it if we have a star attached to it- it’s free of all that. It’s giving not just actors, but writers, directors the liberty of creating what they want. They are not compromising ‘gaana toh daalna padhega’. On OTT, it’s not about her or heroine, every single character is powerful and a hero, heroine in their own space,” tells us Shah.

Once Again, a film starring her opposite Neeraj Kabi, released directly on an OTT platform in 2018. Shah reveals that there were talks about going the theatrical way, but she advised the makers to not do so. She reveals, “The director, producers and all of us were sitting together after watching the film initially, and obviously they wanted to release it in theatres. I remember telling them ‘this film can get lost very easily. It’s a very sweet film, but let’s accept and acknowledge that there are no stars in this film. I would be very happy to see my poster, but let’s be realistic, if you want this film to be lost or viewed. Your best option is to go to OTT platforms’. It’s having a great run.”

