Shilpa Shetty shares a video as she grooves with mom-in-law on her 69th birthday: ‘I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law’

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:55 IST

Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with her mother-in-law and has shared a sweet Instagram post on her 69th birthday. She shared a video of them dancing together to the hit Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara.

Sharing the video that also shows Shilpa’s eight year old son Viaan Raj Kundra joining them, she wrote, “Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”

The two women can be seen dancing their hearts out in the video as Raj Kundra reacts while recording it, “mad”. Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty can be seen partially in the frame as she enjoys her drink.

Raj also reacted to his wife’s post, “Punjabiiiii bruhaaah” with several grinning emojis. Shilpa reacted to him, “#Bhanga rocks.”

Shilpa’s mom-in-law is not just loves dancing but also keeps fit by working out at home. Shilpa had earlier shared a video from her workout during the lockdown and wrote, “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start.”

Calling her an inspiration, Shilpa further wrote, “She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all.” The video shows Viaan also joining his grandmother during her workout session.

