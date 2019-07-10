Shreyas Talpade warns fans about wife’s impersonator duping people as Amazon casting head

Actor Shreyas Talpade has urged netizens not to get “duped” by a person who is misleading people on social media by using his wife Deepti’s name as the Amazon casting head.

“Deepti and I were shocked when we found out. A friend actually sent us screenshots and this impostor is using Deepti’s photographs as their own. It’s very disturbing and disconcerting.

“I want people to be aware of this. Deepti is an independent producer and has made some wonderful films. She is not the casting director at Amazon. I hope nobody gets duped by this person,” the Iqbal actor told IANS.

Shreyas’s wife Deepti has become the latest target of such an impersonation fraud. It is reported that the fraud, posing as Deepti on social media, is asking people to send their profiles to her/him.

Deepti has produced Marathi films such as Poshter Boyz, Baji and Sanai Choughade.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:50 IST