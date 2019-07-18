Today in New Delhi, India
Smriti Irani aces the FaceApp challenge with a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi pic, Ekta Kapoor says ’you do it like a boss’

Smriti Irani took the FaceApp challenge and proved how she is way ahead of her competitors who are still catching up with the trend.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Smriti Irani,faceapp challenge,Smriti Irani tv show
Smriti Irani takes the FaceApp challenge but in her own style.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani seems to have caught up with the new trend of sharing edited pictures of one’s older self. However, instead of editing her picture via FaceApp, Smriti shared her real picture when she played a much-older character on the TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Smriti had played an older Tulsi Virani when the show took a time leap. Sharing a picture of herself with grey, side-parted hair, Smriti wrote, “#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt.”

Ekta reacted the picture saying, “and u do it like a boss!!! It was d third leap na.” Several of her fans also commented to the post, hailing her for mastering the trend with her real picture instead of an edited one. A fan wrote, “Coolest cabinet minister everrr!!!!” Another wrote, “The OG of faceapp challenge.” One more user wrote, “And she did it best!!”

A number of celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Arjun Kapoor have tried the FaceApp challenge and shared the photoshopped picture of their older selves. The aging filter adds extra pounds of wrinkles and grey hair to selfies.

Also read: On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, here’s why she doesn’t need movies to be a star

A couple of days back, a photoshopped picture of Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, featuring the two actors in their 80s, went viral on social media. Gradually the trend has spread like wildfire on social media.

Apart from poking fun at herself and sharing her weight loss struggles, Irani also gives regular glimpses into her personal life as a wife and mother with photos featuring her husband Zubin Irani and their two children.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

