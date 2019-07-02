Soni Razdan weighs in on Zaira Wasim’s retirement, says ‘acting is not dreadful or self-indulgent’

Actor and Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, has commented on Zaira Wasim’s recent announcement that she is retiring from acting at the age of 18. Soni has said that Zaira is still young, and ‘may feel differently in four years time’, in which case the industry will welcome her back with ‘open arms’.

Soni took to Twitter on Monday to comment on Zaira’s decision, and wrote, “I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do.”

Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so ♥️ https://t.co/a1DUSDSEQx — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

Zaira in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday had written that she is stepping away from the film industry, because it is getting in between her relationship with her faith. The announcement attracted mixed reactions from her colleagues and peers. While some questioned Zaira’s motivations, others respected her ability to choose her own path.

“Having said this,” Soni continued, “I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so.”

Actors such as Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher have called into question why Zaira chose to retire, after appearing in just two films, with a third on the way. While Raveena called her ‘ungrateful’, Anupam speculated if the decision was even made by her at all.

Meanwhile, the team of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, supported Zaira’s decision. The actor has also appeared in the blockbusters Dangal and Secret Superstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:37 IST