Sonu Sood aces bottle cap challenge like no one else, wins over internet with his fitness. Watch video

Ever since actor Akshay Kumar initiated the bottle cap challenge in India, many celebrities have taken to it. Some like Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal have displayed amazing levels of fitness, others like actors Parineeti Chopra and Shrayas Talpade have given it a comic twist. Now, Sonu Sood has joined the bandwagon.

Sonu shared a video clip on Instagram, taking the challenge in his gym and his fitness level is evidently several notches above the rest. In the clip, Sonu is hanging from a bar. Shifting his entire body weight onto his shoulders, he walks in air, at right angles to the ground and knocks of the cap of a bottle being held by a person in the foreground of the camera.

Appreciating his fitness, Diana Penty simply wrote “Dayum!!!” along with applause emojis. Many other users left fire emojis, while many others wrote “superb” and “fabulous”.

Couple of days back, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav took the challenge too and wrote: “@akshaykumar sir I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge.”

However, actors like Adah Sharma and Anita Hassanandani have been having a blast improvising at will. Adah shared a video couple of days back, where she is on the terrace of a house and is seen doing a number of athletic steps, one time even using a stick. A bottle with a cap on is visible at the other end. Suddenly, after doing a number of steps, she comes close to the bottle as if to knock it off with her stick. Then, she pauses and blows the cap away.

Sharing it, she says: “Sticks and kicks only to break your bones ... For the #bottlecapchallenge I will take your breath away Ek phoonk hi kaafi hai.” Actor Madhavan couldn’t help laughing, watching her antics.

Anita, meanwhile, adds her little twists and uncaps it with her nose, as her legs are very tired thanks to all the dancing she is doing as part of Nach Baliye. Sharing her video, she wrote: “When your legs r too tired cos all you do is #Nach #nachbaliye9 #Bottlecapchallenge.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:20 IST