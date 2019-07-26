Suchitra Krishnamoorthy receives vulgar messages on Facebook, seeks Mumbai Police’s help

Actor-writer-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthy has filed a police complaint after she received vulgar messages on Facebook. She first shared screenshots of the message and tagged Mumbai Police seeking help. An account by the name Lacosta Maphisa had sent her the message.

Posting a screenshot of the person’s Facebook account, Suchitra wrote, “When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1@MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook!”

When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook ! pic.twitter.com/KJ0OfUUqNy — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 24, 2019

Responding to the tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, “Ma’am, we have already forwarded to our Social Media cell and Cyber police station for necessary intervention & action. Moreover, you can also Dial 100 or Tweet us, alternatively for prompt support.”

Ma'am, we have already forwarded to our Social Media cell and Cyber police station for necessary intervention & action. Moreover, you can also Dial 100 or Tweet us, alternatively for prompt support. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 24, 2019

Suchitra then responded, “Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and i am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media.”

Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and i am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 24, 2019

Last seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter,.Suchitra was a successful model, actor and singer in the 90s. She took a break from films after her marriage in 1999 and made a comeback with Anil Kapoor’s My Wife’s Murder in 2005. Four years later, she turned author with her first novel for young adults, The Summer of Cool (2009).

Suchitra, who was earlier married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, also has a daughter with him and she is now writing and singing songs. Her daughter Kaveri turned 18 this year. Talking about their bond, Suchitra had once said, “I discuss everything with Kaveri. We were chatting the other day about how weirdly boys behave sometimes. Then going through college applications with her.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:46 IST