Super 30: After Bihar, Rajasthan makes Hrithik Roshan’s film tax-free

Rajasthan has followed on the footsteps of Bihar and declared Super 30 tax-free in the state. The Hrithik Roshan films tells the story of Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar and his initiative, Super 30.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:00 IST
Bihar and Rajasthan have made Hrithik Roshan’sSuper 30 tax-free.

After Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision has been taken by the government of Rajasthan on Thursday.

Calling the film an “inspiration” and an “excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination”, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

“We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30,” Gehlot tweeted.

The film, which released on July 12, chronicles the story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician, who embarks on a journey of teaching underprivileged children in his own institute after having taught rich children in a top coaching centre.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.

